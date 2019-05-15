Hudson River helicopter crash a reminder of recent water disasters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — While many stopped to follow Wednesday's helicopter crash that injured two people when the chopper landed in the Hudson River after missing a landing pad, it stands out for at least one notable reason: it did not end with any lives lost.

Heliports in Manhattan are notoriously hard to miss, but so are news stories over the years about how easily takeoffs and landings can go wrong.

The most recent occurrence was in March of 2018, when five passengers died after a sightseeing chopper crashed into the East River. Investigators discovered inappropriate use of full-body harnesses, which made it difficult to escape the crash. Only the pilot survived.

A helicopter crash in October 2011 took the lives of three others. Another crash in the East River in 2007 fortunately saw the pilot and all three passengers survive.

One Manhattan resident says these consistent crashes are often too close for comfort.

"It's too close to the people, too close to crowded areas," he said. "It should be out of the city. It always looked ridiculous that it's right here when people are walking."