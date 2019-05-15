× Corbin strikes out 11, Robles homers as Nationals beat Mets 5-1

WASHINGTON — Patrick Corbin struck out 11 in eight strong innings and Victor Robles homered to help the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Rendon had three hits for Washington (17-25), which had lost seven of 10. He had two doubles and a single, scored twice and drove in a run.

Corbin (4-1) allowed one run and four hits to win his second consecutive start. Signed to a $140 million contract as a free agent last offseason, the left-hander has given up one run over 15 innings in his past two outings. He was facing the Mets for the third time this season following two no-decisions.

Corbin retired 15 of 16 batters from the third into the eighth inning.

Wilmer Font (1-1) didn’t make it through the third in his second start for New York after being acquired from Tampa Bay on May 6. He gave up five runs and six hits — including a homer and three long doubles — in 2 1/3 innings.

Font was 1-0 with the Rays this season.

J.D. Davis had an RBI double for the Mets, who had won three straight.

Washington scored three runs in the first and two more in the third, with Font departing after Howie Kendrick’s RBI double made it 5-1.

New York had only two baserunners after the third inning.