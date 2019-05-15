Comptroller Stringer calls for NYC to be first US city to fund abortion care

NEW YORK — While several states pass or attempt to pass strict legislation on abortion, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer on Wednesday called for the city to be the first in the nation to directly fun abortion care, according to a press release from his office.

Stringer, joined by Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute of Reproductive Health and the NIRH Action Fund, and a coalition of advocates, held a news conference Wednesday, May 15 outside City Hall in Lower Manhattan.

Watch the full news conference above now.