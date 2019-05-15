Chaos at Herald Square subway station due to fight: police

MANHATTAN — A fight prompted commuter chaos at the 34th Street–Herald Square subway station during the Wednesday morning rush-hour commute, according to police.

Multiple people tweeted about the situation around 8:30 a.m., with a woman saying a stampede occurred.

At 34th St and that stampede was terrifying. — Robyn Volker (@robynvolker) May 15, 2019

Despite one social media report that a gun was involved, sources have confirmed to PIX11 that a gun was not involved.

NYPD Transit later tweeted that the ordeal was caused by two people fighting. An investigation is underway.

Our officers are on scene at the 34th St station after reports of people fleeing and calls of a dispute at the location – It appears two males were fighting and our officers are investigating- There is full service and trains are operating normally pic.twitter.com/HzxzDk8tM1 — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) May 15, 2019

Trains were delayed after the incident was cleared by police.