Chaos at Herald Square subway station due to fight: police

MANHATTAN — A fight prompted commuter chaos at the 34th Street–Herald Square subway station during the Wednesday morning rush-hour commute, according to police.
Multiple people tweeted about the situation around 8:30 a.m., with a woman saying a stampede occurred.
Despite one social media report that a gun was involved, sources have confirmed to PIX11 that a gun was not involved.
NYPD Transit later tweeted that the ordeal was caused by two people fighting. An investigation is underway.
Trains were delayed after the incident was cleared by police.