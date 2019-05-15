Brooklyn councilman wants tougher laws on MLB rain delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A Brooklyn councilman has seen enough of long rain delays at the city's two Major League Baseball stadium.

Councilman Justin Brannan, a Mets fan, wrote a letter to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to consider policies on weather delays that make things more fair for fans.

The first is to require all Major League Baseball games to start within an hour of the scheduled first pitch. If weather forces a postponement lasting longer than one hour, he wrote, umpires should instead call the game and “prevent loyal fans from lingering endlessly.”

The second suggestion is that if a delay lasts a certain amount of time, fans are entitled to a “ran check,” essentially a free ticket for a future game. Currently, the Yankees don't offer anything for rainouts, while the Mets do, with some conditions.

The Mets recently kept fans waiting through a rain delay lasting nearly three hours before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Yankees had one last over three hours at the beginning of the season.

Diego Delgado, a Yankees fan, says "I think it's a good idea. I'd rather see players play in good conditions than play in wet conditions, that they could get injured."

Julian Caballero, a fan who travelled from Mexico, disagreed. Yesterday's Yankee game against the Orioles' cancellation was "not good" after his journey.