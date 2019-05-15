68-year-old woman in coma sexually assaulted at Bronx hospital: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A man is sought after walking into a Bronx hospital and sexually assaulting a woman in a coma Monday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities said the unidentified man slipped into the 68-year-old victim's hospital room and sexually abused her on Monday around 3 p.m. at Lincoln Medical Center in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

A police source told PIX11 the man entered the lobby of the hospital, took the elevator up and walked into the victim's hospital room, which she shared with another female patient.

The conscious patient in the room said she witnessed the man on top of the unconscious victim, performing a sex act on her. She then called the nurse, who also saw what was happening and managed to scare him off, according to the police source.

The man left the hospital before security guards could catch him, authorities said.

Police sources said the victim has been in a coma since being admitted to the hospital on April 21.

Authorities describe the man wanted for questioning as about 55 years old, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a thin build, and walks with a limp. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, white button-down shirt with a tie, light-colored pants and red shoes.

Just three months ago, PIX11's Mary Murphy reported on sexual abuse in hospitals. While the investigation focused on abuse at the hands of medical staff, Monday's incident is not believed to been committed by a hospital worker.

It is currently unknown if the man knew the victim, officials added.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).