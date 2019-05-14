Worker suffers minor injuries after falling from billboard in Brooklyn: authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A worker suffered minor injuries after falling from a billboard Tuesday morning in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Church Avenue in the Flatbush neighborhood in Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

Footage from Citizen App showed a large emergency response in the area.

The worker, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital and is being treated for minor injuries, according to the Department of Buildings.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.