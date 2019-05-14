Woman steals pit bull puppy off Bronx street: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Authorities are looking for a woman in connection with a dog that was stolen on the street in the Bronx, police said Monday.

A man was walking with a pit bull puppy in the bottom basket of a baby stroller on Monday, May 6, at around 11:15 a.m. when the dog jumped out of the basket near the corner of Jerome Avenue and East 190th Street, unbeknownst to the owner, according to police.

An investigation determined that an unidentified woman was seen fleeing with the dog in a white BMW, southbound on Jerome Avenue, authorities said.

Police said the woman wanted for questioning is described as 20 to 25 years old and was last seen wearing a pink track suit.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance footage of the woman, as well as the above photo of the stolen pit bull puppy.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).