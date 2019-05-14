The ‘progressive prosecutor:’ Why the Brooklyn DA wants criminals released from prison sooner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — The number of people exonerated and released from prison has grown in recent years and it's down to a big change in the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office.

Brooklyn's late DA Ken Thompson started a unit to overturn wrongful convictions. His groundbreaking work has been carried on by District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, who took charge after Thompson's death.

Now Gonzalez is pushing new reforms that he thinks could be even more important for the borough. He wants convicted criminals released from prison sooner. Gonzalez speaks from personal experience. His brother was fatally shot in the Bronx.

"My brother's killer was paroled," he said.

Kori Chambers sat down with Gonzalez to learn more about the changes he wants to see and why he wants those changes. He has more in the video above: