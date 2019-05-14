Stop by the Carnegie Deli food truck during its last day Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — The Carnegie Deli is back in Manhattan for a limited run, but this time it’s on wheels.

The iconic restaurant has a food truck in partnership with the Amazon hit series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” It’s the second collaboration between the two in New York City after the success of the Carnegie Deli pop-up in Soho this past December.

The food truck will have a limited menu. It's serving two rye bread sandwiches named after the show’s two female leads. But don’t worry, you can also still purchase the famous black and white cookies.

The food truck has been cruising around Manhattan since Monday. Don’t miss out and visit its last two stops on Wednesday.

The first stop is from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 429 Seventh Avenue, and later that day from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at 911 Seventh Avenue.