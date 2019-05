Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Empire State Building defines the New York City skyline.

It's 86 floors to the observation deck. Millions of people visit it every year.

Some runners took the stairs for an annual charity event Tuesday evening.

The 42nd Annual Empire State Building Run-Up benefits a number of charities and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

PIX11 News Reporters Jennifer Bisram and James Ford participated in the event.