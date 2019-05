West Allis, WI — Wisconsin’s newest multi-millionaire is showing his charitable side.

Manuel Franco of West Allis, Wisconsin, is nearly $500 million richer after buying the winning Powerball ticket in March.

Now, a mother in Illinois says Franco approached her in a Target on Sunday and gave her a $200 gift card.

Franco apparently had tried to give the card out to others, but they refused.

Franco had worked at a Target before winning the massive jackpot.