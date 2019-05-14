× Poll of ‘sexiest accents’ high on New Yorkers, low on Long Island, New Jersey

If you’re looking for a pleasing accent, one outlet’s readers thinks its best to stay in Manhattan and not head too far north or south, according to one website.

A sample survey by the website Big Seven Travel took a look at who their social media audience thought had the “sexiest” accent in America… as well as a few they felt weren’t so appealing.

New Yorkers scored well, finishing third among their poll of 50 accents from across the nation. The website writing “The New York accent is probably one of the most recognisable [sic] dialects in all of America, thanks to many a famous movie. NYC speakers have loooong vowels and short ‘a’s. Fast and hypernasal, yet quite charming at times.” Only Texas and Boston scored higher.

Some of their neighbors in the suburbs didn’t quite as well, however. Both New Jersey and Long Island hit the bottom of the poll, with Long Islanders finishing 50th out of 50.

When it comes to Long Islanders, the website said, “People from ‘Lawnguyland’ [sic] might be a bit upset with being voted as having America’s least sexiest accent. But look, can they really disagree?”

As for 49th-place New Jersey, “North Jerseyan? Think ‘cawfee’ and dropping the ‘Rs’. South Jerseyan? It’s more like the Philly accent, but not close enough to bring up Jersey’s overall sex appeal.” The Philadelphia accent placed eighth-best.