Police make arrest in brazen Newark gunpoint robbery and pistol-whipping, but residents call for more cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRONBOUND, NEWARK, NJ -- Some Newark residents are still surprised and nervous after seeing surveillance video of two men pistol whip and rob a woman at gunpoint in a brazen, daylight attack, then speed away in a getaway car.

Police say that one of the three suspects involved is in custody, but it's not putting neighbors here completely at ease, especially while the search for the other two men is still underway.

Residents reacted in shock to surveillance video of the attack, which took place around 6:45 a.m. on Mothers' Day

"Oh my God," said Johnson Jackson, a Newark resident, when PIX11 showed him the video. "He hit her with a gun," he exclaimed. "That's incredible!"

"They look like they were young kids, and they stole her purse," said resident Clara Nunes, when she watched the surveillance video.

Police confirm the Newark residents' assessment. In the video, an unsuspecting woman walks past a black Honda sedan. Someone jumps out of the car, pointing a gun right at her. Another person -- also with a pistol drawn -- joins in.

Police said that one of two young men pistol whipped the woman, while the other stole her purse. They escaped in a car, apparently driven by a third person. The license plate was visible in surveillance video from a nearby wine and liquor store.

On Tuesday, the Newark Police Department said that it had arrested a 17-year-old Newark resident who was involved in the crime. He's charged with a variety of felonies, including robbery and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

The trio are also suspected of being behind similar crimes on Mothers' Day in nearby Kearney and East Newark.

Neighbors told PIX11 News that they're confident that the other two people involved in the crimes will be caught, but some also said that this part of Newark, known for it's shops and restaurants, is generally under-patrolled.

"We need more protection here," said a lifelong Ironbound resident, who only gave his first name, Frank. "More cops on the beat."