NY mom charged with manslaughter in deaths of twin babies

Posted 3:38 PM, May 14, 2019, by

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — A 27-year-old woman faces manslaughter charges after authorities in central New York say she recklessly caused the deaths of her twin babies.

Kimberly Steeley faces manslaughter charges in connection to the death of twin babies. (Otsego County Sheriff’s Office)

State police say the charges stem from an investigation into the deaths last June of Kimberly Steeley’s babies, Liam and Bonde Steeley. The Decatur resident was indicted by an Otsego County grand jury last week, arraigned Wednesday and jailed on $10,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 3.

It could not be determined if she has a lawyer to comment.

