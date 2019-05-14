Midday with Muller: Major developments in NYPD hearing for officer accused in Eric Garner death

Posted 1:04 PM, May 14, 2019, by

Major developments Tuesday in the NYPD hearing for the officer accused of killing Eric Garner in a chokehold. And actor and comedian Tim Conway has died. Midday with Muller has the top headlines you need to know now. Watch in video above.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.