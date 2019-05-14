JetBlue says global software outage causing check-in delays at airports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — After multiple reports on Twitter of long check-in lines that were seemingly not moving at JetBlue desks at area airports, the airline confirmed that a software outage is to blame for "longer lines," at airports Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from JetBlue to PIX11: "Systems are recovering after a global Sabre outage impacting multiple airlines. JetBlue customers may experience longer lines in some airports this morning."

Many JetBlue customers attempting to fly out of JFK Airport in Queens and Newark Airport in New Jersey early Tuesday tweeted photos and videos about long lines and self-check-in kiosks seemingly being down.

Hundreds of frustrated passengers unable to check into @JetBlue flights at @JFKairport at 4am because of system failure pic.twitter.com/z6B0sSeqEx — RedditResponses (@RedditResponses) May 14, 2019