From a Trinitarios ‘157’ tattoo to a guy with a green do-rag, ‘Junior’ prosecution introduces new players at trial

THE BRONX — After the prosecution in the “Junior” murder trial spent several hours Tuesday trying to establish that five gang suspects actively took part in stabbing the 15-year-old victim on the bodega sidewalk last June, it moved on to other alleged players in the case.

Prosecutor Morgan Dolan introduced a photo tagged People’s 69 in evidence.

It showed a freeze frame from the bodega surveillance camera, revealing a man with a green do-rag on his head and an American flag on his t-shirt walking into the store last June 20, shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Detective Francis Orlando testified this was suspect Danel Fernandez, who was later seized in Paterson, New Jersey on June 24, four days after Junior was killed.

The detective said when Fernandez was brought to the 48th Precinct in the Bronx on June 27, he “observed facial hair” on him and tattoos on his arms.

The arms were photographed, the investigator said.

Then, prosecutor Morgan Dolan entered People’s 15 into evidence, which was a mug shot taken of Fernandez at the NYPD precinct, the night he was arrested and charged with murder in the 2nd degree.

Fernandez was the first of several suspects charged with the lesser murder charge introduced to the jury Tuesday by freeze frame or photographs.

Jose Tavarez was the second suspect shown Tuesday afternoon from surveillance images.

Detective Orlando testified, “there was a visible tattoo on his neck. There was the numbers 1-5-7.”

PIX11 reported last summer the numbers 1-5-7 stand for Trinitario in good standing.

Fourteen men arrested in connection with the murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz are alleged to be members of the Trinitarios, a Dominican-American gang.

Detective Orlando testified that Tavarez was picked up in Paterson, New Jersey, too, at a house located at 260 East 24th Street.

After this, prosecutor Morgan Dolan introduced still photos of a black Acura that was captured on surveillance near the bodega at Bathgate Avenue and East 183rd Street in the Bronx.

These images were entered as People’s 73 and 74 in evidence.

The prosecutor then asked Detective Orlando about another suspect in the murder 2 case, Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion.

The detective testified this suspect had a public Facebook page under the name Gabriel Ramirez.

People’s 76 in evidence was a photo of Gabriel Ramirez from Facebook, the detective said.

The Acura was later impounded from 4053 Monticello Avenue.

Detective Orlando started to say something about its owner, but the defense objected, and Judge Robert Neary sustained the objection.

Finally, there was testimony about a grey Honda Accord owned by another suspect, Luis Cabrerasantos.

The Honda was stopped by Connecticut state troopers on I-84, weeks after Junior was killed.

The prosecution introduced more surveillance stills from the night of Junior’s murder, allegedly showing suspect Elvin Garcia—wearing white shorts and a white t-shirt—getting into the back seat of a gray Honda Accord, behind the driver.

Last Thursday, a DNA expert from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner had testified that Elvin Garcia’s blood was found on the back seat of a gray Honda Accord and also on the back seat of a white 2011 Acura.

It’s not clear how the Acura came into play for Garcia, since the prosecution is alleging he left the Junior scene in the gray Honda.

Perhaps future testimony will clear that up.

In pre-trial hearings, there was testimony that a bleeding Garcia was advised to seek treatment for a hand wound at a hospital.

Garcia allegedly crossed over into Manhattan to seek treatment.