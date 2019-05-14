Anthony Weiner released from Bronx halfway house: reports

NEW YORK — Former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner was released early from a Bronx halfway house Tuesday morning, after serving most of his sentence at a prison in Massachusetts, according to reports.

According to the New York Post, Weiner walked out of the halfway house shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Weiner will have served 18 months of his 21-month sentence for sending sexually explicit text messages to an underage teenager.

A New York City judge on April 5 designated Weiner a Level 1 sex offender, meaning he’s thought to have a low risk of reoffending.

Weiner was ordered to register for a minimum of 20 years. He’s required to verify his address every year and visit a police station every three years to have a new picture taken.

Before being sentenced, the Democrat said he’d been a “very sick man.”