3 teens arrested, 2 sought for attacking, robbing man in Brooklyn: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police confirmed Tuesday that three teenagers — ages 13, 14 and 15 — have been arrested, and two more males are sought, for punching and kicking a man during a robbery in Brooklyn.

The attack happened near Chestnut Street and Glenmore Avenue on Friday, May 10, police said.

According to police, five males approached the 38-year-old victim from behind then pushed the victim to the ground, where he was repeatedly punched and kicked in the head and torso.

The attackers forcibly removed the victim’s wallet and slashed him in the head with an unknown weapon, police said.

The victim, who suffered a broken nose, was taken to a local hospital, where he received 35 stitches and 16 staples in his head, the NY Daily News reports.

Three teenagers, ages 13, 14 and 15, were arrested around 8 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Two additional people involved in the attack remain at large.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).