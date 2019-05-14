1 dead, 1 injured in strip club shooting on Long Island: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FARMINGDALE, L.I. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting near a strip club in Long Island, Suffolk County Police said Tuesday.

Authorities said they got a call at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday of an incident at the Mirage Gentlemen's Lounge in East Farmingdale, Long Island.

Homicide detectives are conducting the investigation, police said,

Nassau County Police said they assisted with the investigation, which they said overlapped into their jurisdiction, however could not provide additional details.