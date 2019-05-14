The Mets take on the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field on PIX11

1 dead, 1 injured in strip club shooting on Long Island: police

Posted 8:05 AM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23PM, May 14, 2019

Scene of a deadly shooting near a strip club on Long Island. (PIX11 News)

EAST FARMINGDALE, L.I. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting near a strip club in Long Island, Suffolk County Police said Tuesday.

Authorities said they got a call at 3:38 a.m. Tuesday of an incident at the Mirage Gentlemen's Lounge in East Farmingdale, Long Island.

Homicide detectives are conducting the investigation, police said,

Nassau County Police said they assisted with the investigation, which they said overlapped into their jurisdiction, however could not provide additional details.

