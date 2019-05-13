Woman steals wallet containing wedding rings from Long Island store

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — A woman is accused of stealing a wallet containing valuable rings from a Long Island store.

Police said a woman took a wallet while she was inside the Hobby Lobby arts and crafts store along the Sunrise Highway on March 30.

The wallet contained a diamond engagement ring, a wedding ring, credit cards, IDs and cash, police said.

The victim’s credit card was used a short time later at a GameStop along Wicks Road, about five miles away.

