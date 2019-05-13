Woman steals wallet containing wedding rings from Long Island store

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — A woman is accused of stealing a wallet containing valuable rings from a Long Island store.

Police are looking for the woman (pictured) accused of stealing a wallet, containing wedding rings, cash and cards.

Police said a woman took a wallet while she was inside the Hobby Lobby arts and crafts store along the Sunrise Highway on March 30.

The wallet contained a diamond engagement ring, a wedding ring, credit cards, IDs and cash, police said.

The victim’s credit card was used a short time later at a GameStop along Wicks Road, about five miles away.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

