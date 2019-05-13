Trump supporters crash Mayor Bill de Blasio’s ‘Green New Deal’ rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — A Monday rally at Trump Tower was supposed to be a big political statement by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is considering a presidential run, to put President Trump on notice over the city’s ‘Green New Deal,’ but it backfired on the mayor when Trump supporters heckled him at the press conference.

“Cut your emissions or we will take what you really care about,” de Blasio said. “We will take your money.”

Under legislation approved by the City Council, Trump properties may face over $2 million a year in fines in 2030 if they don’t comply with regulations.

“We are here to talk about the NYC Green New Deal,” de Blasio shouted into a microphone as Trump supporters tried to drown him out.

The optics were less than ideal for the mayor.

First, the building blasted music, including Frank Sinatra, right before the mayor arrived and kept it on throughout the entire press conference.

Then the Trump supporters stood right behind him during the press conference. They could be seen on the escalators and right by the press pen.

“It’s so nice for them to serenade us here at Trump Tower, but clearly they are uncomfortable with the truth,”de Blasio said.

The mayor, who at times was yelling into the microphone, said it was due to rainy weather that his team made a last minute decision to change the location of the press conference from outside Trump Tower to inside.

The lobby of the building is considered a public space after a decades-old deal with the city.

On his way out PIX11 asked the mayor if he regretted going through with the colorful press conference.

“Never any regrets,” he said.