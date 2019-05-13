Teenage girl killed, 3 other teens hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in NJ

FREDON, N.J. — Authorities say a single-vehicle crash in northwestern New Jersey has killed a teenage girl and left three other teens hospitalized.

Alexis Faye was a passenger in a car that was traveling on Greendale Road in Fredon when it left the roadway around 5:35 p.m. Saturday. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car’s driver, 17-year-old Anthony Burke, and two other passengers — 16-year-old Maria Fiore and 17-year-old Nicholas Chavarria — were all injured in the crash. They were being treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries, but further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.