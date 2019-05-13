Surveillance video shows driver smashing into cars in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZONE PARK, Queens -- A wild scene unfolded in Queens Sunday as nearly a dozen parked vehicles were damaged after a driver was seen crashing into them.

Surveillance video shows a blue Honda speeding down 75th Street in Ozone Park slamming into almost every parked car in sight. At one point, the car could be seen reversing at a high rate of speed for several blocks.

“I heard a big noise like something exploded,” said Muhammed Alim who showed PIX11 the damage done to his minivan - everything from dents to flat tires, to blue paint.

Also caught on camera was the moment his minivan was hit by the blue Honda after it turned onto 97th Avenue. The impact was so intense, his minivan smashed into the car in front of his. It’s now inoperable.

“I feel bad, really bad, I thought it was only my car,” Alim said.

According to officials, at least nine vehicles were casualties in the out-of-control driver’s Mother’s Day mayhem.

Ishrat Tasnim took cell phone video of the scene.

She said many are observing the holy month of Ramadan, and the ordeal happened just as her family was about to pray.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police are still looking for the driver.