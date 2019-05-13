Queens woman found guilty in strangulation death of 9-year-old stepdaughter found in bathtub

RICHMOND HILL, Queens —A Queens woman has been convicted in the 2016 strangulation death of her 9-year-old stepdaughter, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Ashdeep Kaur’s body was found in a bathtub. Shamdai Arjun, 55, was found guilty Friday by a jury that deliberated for less than an hour. Arjun faces up to life in prison.

“This is a horrifying case of a defenseless 9-year-old child, who was to be cared for by her stepmother but was instead strangled to death by her,” acting DA John Ryan said. ” Her actions are truly incomprehensible and deserve the maximum punishment allowed under the law.”

Arjun was spotted leaving the home where the 9-year-old girl was killed around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2016 along with her ex-husband. The neighbor who spotted them asked Arjun where the 9-year-old girl was. Arjun said Kaur was in the bathroom waiting for her father to pick her up.

The neighbor called Kaur’s father. He told the neighbor she should break down the bathroom door. The neighbor did and found Kaur’s body in the tub.

A report filed by the Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Kaur’s cause of death was manual strangulation.