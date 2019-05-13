Police arrest alleged gunman from group accused of ‘hunting,’ killing man in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — The man accused of gunning down a dad who was chased, cornered and killed has been arrested and charged, police said Monday.

Donavin McDay, 29. (NYPD)

Donavin McDay, 29, was allegedly among a group of men that hunted Tyquan Eversley through the streets of Brooklyn on March 19. Eversley climbed a fence to try and escape, but got stuck on barbed wire.

McDay allegedly fired five times, killing the 21-year-old dad. Police charged McDay with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Eversley left behind a newborn son.

The group involved in his death has a clear gang affiliation, officials said. There’s an extensive criminal history.

Police have arrested several others, but they are still looking for Shacore Huff, 24, and

, 25.. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

