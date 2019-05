Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet the high school finalists for Fuel My School's 2019 campaign!

One of these lucky high schools will $11,000 for school supplies live on the PIX11 Morning News, and it's up to you to decide who takes it!

To vote for Sunset Park High School in Brooklyn, text the word BETTY to phone number 77944.

in Brooklyn, text the word to phone number To vote for P721K in Gravesend, Brooklyn, text DAN to phone number 77944.

You can vote once every 24 hours. Voting closes Wednesday at noon.