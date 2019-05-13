PIX11 visits A. Harry Moore School in Jersey City after $10,000 Fuel My School win

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — You may remember these excited cheers! The students and faculty at A. Harry Moore School were the 2017 winners of PIX11’s Fuel My School Campaign. The winning prize was a $10,000 check for them to use on school supplies and equipment.

Music teacher Marie Caniglia-Robiolio first wrote to PIX11 to share the heartwarming story of the 110 students with varying ranges of disabilities, who don’t let anyone stand in their way.

“I’m getting emotional, but you know we see these kids come in and they’re here from 3 to 21-years-old. We see them grow and make progress. Even if it’s just wiping their nose or picking up a pencil, that that just brings life and meaning to everything that we do here. Those small achievements make it all worthwhile,” Marie said.

Marie used some of the Fuel money on special instruments for students who can’t use their hands to truly embrace the power of music. The school also invested in a $6,000 specialized walking device called an “Up and Go” and new personalized video game controllers so that all students can partake in the fun!

With these new resources, The A. Harry Moore School will continue to get students ready for their futures while encouraging them to celebrate their differences along the way.