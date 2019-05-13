Murdered Maryland woman was married to two men at the same time, police say

Posted 7:21 PM, May 13, 2019

GREENBELT, Md. – A Maryland woman who was shot to death after leaving her office Friday was reportedly married to two men, one of whom was a known drug lord, according to WCAU.

Police said 44-year-old Bettie Jenifer was approached by a man with a handgun while she walked to her car. The man fired multiple rounds, at least one of which reportedly struck Jenifer in the head, before taking off in a vehicle at the scene.

According to WCAU, police confirmed Saturday Jenifer was married to Chris Attoh, a well-known television personality in Ghana. On Sunday, police said Jenifer was simultaneously married to Kendrick Jenifer who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for bringing large amounts of cocaine into Baltimore.

Police told WCAU the shooting was targeted, but they have not released any suspects or motives.

 

