Midday with Muller: Trump supporters disrupt de Blasio’s ‘Green New Deal’ event

Posted 1:04 PM, May 13, 2019, by

Supporters of President Donald Trump disrupted Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Green New Deal” presser at Trump Tower Monday. See video from the chaotic scene, and get the latest on disciplinary hearings for the officer accused in Eric Garner’s chokehold death. Watch Midday With Muller now in the video above.

