Supporters of President Donald Trump disrupted Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Green New Deal” presser at Trump Tower Monday. See video from the chaotic scene, and get the latest on disciplinary hearings for the officer accused in Eric Garner’s chokehold death. Watch Midday With Muller now in the video above.
Midday with Muller: Trump supporters disrupt de Blasio’s ‘Green New Deal’ event
-
Midday with Muller: Children attacked by dog, Trump abruptly leaves Vietnam
-
Midday with Muller: Video shows man kicking woman on subway, Trump comments on Mueller report
-
Midday with Muller: Dozens hospitalized with possible carbon monoxide poisoning; Cardi B rejects plea deal
-
Midday with Muller: LI driver rejects plea deal in DWI death of Boy Scout; TV star allegedly punched by Remy Ma speaks out
-
Midday with Muller: Lynne Patton set to move into NYCHA
-
-
Midday with Muller: Trump declares national emergency
-
Midday with Muller: Councilman faces backlash over anti-Palestine tweet
-
Midday with Muller: New measles mandate in Rockland County
-
Midday with Muller: NJ marijuana bill up in smoke; deadly fire on Upper East Side
-
Midday with Muller: Chanel Lewis sentenced to life in prison; 130 Boy Scout leaders accused of sexually abusing minors
-
-
Midday with Muller: Latest on killing of NJ jogger; high school hazing allegations surface
-
Midday with Muller: 16 arrested in NJ predator sting; multiple manhole fires in midtown
-
Midday with Muller: NJ man arrested at St. Patrick’s Cathedral with gas cans; Mueller report released to public