Mayor de Blasio holds ‘Green New Deal’ rally in front of Trump Tower

MANHATTAN — Mayor Bill de Blasio put President Donald Trump on notice for the millions of dollars his properties will owe under the city’s new climate change legislation.
Under New York City’s “Green New Deal,” large buildings in the city are required to dramatically cut their greenhouse gas emissions or face penalties.
According to de Blasio, Trump owns at least eight large buildings that do not meet 2030 emissions levels under the law.
The buildings pump about 27,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases into our air, which is equivalent to about 5,800 cars.
If Trump’s buildings will not be cleaned up, he’ll owe about $2.1 million in fines every year starting in 2030.
“We’re tackling climate change head-on with NYC’s Green New Deal and are the first city in the world to require all big buildings to cut their emissions, with the goal of a carbon neutral city by 2050. President Trump – you’re on notice. Your polluting buildings are part of the problem. Cut your emissions or pay the price,” de Blasio said.
The law is expected to take effect on May 17.
The New Green Deal is expected to create new jobs and build a healthier city for all New Yorkers, hoping to make the city carbon-neutral by 2050.
The following Trump properties do not comply with new emission standards in New York City:
- Trump International Hotel & Tower, 1 Central Park West
- Estimated 2030 fine: $850,871 per year if no improvements made
- Trump Building, 40 Wall Street
- Estimated 2030 fine: $164,565 per year if no improvements made
- Trump World Tower, 845 United Nations Plaza No. 37-B
- Estimated 2030 fine: $212,121 per year if no improvements made
- Trump Tower, 721 Fifth Avenue
- Estimated 2030 fine: $469,848 per year if no improvements made
- Trump Park Avenue, 502 Park Avenue
- Estimated 2030 fine: $126,316 per year if no improvements made
- Trump Parc, 106 Central Park South
- Estimated 2030 fine: $40,360 per year if no improvements made
- Trump Parc East, 100 Central Park South
- Estimated 2030 fine: $26,629 per year if no improvements made
- Trump Palace, 200 East 69th Street
- Estimated 2030 fine: $239,315 per year if no improvements made