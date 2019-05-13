Man steals mausoleum doors from Brooklyn cemetery

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A man took seven sets of mausoleum doors and 50 bronze mausoleum vent covers from a Brooklyn cemetery, police said.

A 66-year-old employee at Beth Olam Cemetery spotted the man on April 19 around 4 p.m., NYPD officials said.

The man left the cemetery in a vehicle.

Police have asked for help identifying him. The man is believed to be in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).