Man found dead inside burning car in Brooklyn: police

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — A man was found dead inside a burning car in Brooklyn early Monday.

Authorities received a call for a car fire in the vicinity of 39th Street and 12th Avenue in Borough Park around 2:44 a.m., police said.

When they arrived, firefighters found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Emergency responders extinguished the fire out of the late model Honda sedan and found a man dead in the driver’s seat, police said.

The circumstances of the fire are unclear, police said.

Twitter video shows the fire completely engulfed in flames on the sidewalk, near buildings.

Brooklyn: 39th St.- 12th Avenue Car Fire next to a building with 1 fatality. pic.twitter.com/KlDp6Qs1nM — NYRRT (@NYRRT) May 13, 2019

