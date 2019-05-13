Man beats woman on Bronx street: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — Police are looking for the man accused of attacking a woman on the street in the Bronx last month.

It happened in the vicinity of Fulton Avenue and Claremont Parkway the morning of April 30, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was walking at the location, when a man approached her and began punching her head, according to police.

The victim suffered from bruising and serious cuts, cops said.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).