Here’s what it took to prepare Bethpage for the PGA Championship

Posted 8:03 PM, May 13, 2019, by

All eyes of the golf world are focused on Long Island this week as the 101st PGA championship comes to Bethpage State Park and its world renowned Black Course. Local officials began planning for the tourney six years ago and say they are ready for the more than 200,000 fans that are expected to converge on the public course. Video journalist Keith Lopez has this behind the scenes preview.

