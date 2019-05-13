All eyes of the golf world are focused on Long Island this week as the 101st PGA championship comes to Bethpage State Park and its world renowned Black Course. Local officials began planning for the tourney six years ago and say they are ready for the more than 200,000 fans that are expected to converge on the public course. Video journalist Keith Lopez has this behind the scenes preview.
Here’s what it took to prepare Bethpage for the PGA Championship
-
Golfers camp out to play the Black course at Bethpage State Park before the PGA Championship
-
Special Olympics gold medalist honored with hero’s welcome on Long Island
-
Firefighters on Long Island recruit new volunteers
-
Long Island Islanders fans fight for playoff games to be at Coliseum
-
How does cheese age? Take a look inside Murray’s Cheese caves in Long Island City
-
-
Amtrak track work at Penn Station to impact LIRR, NJ Transit
-
New York City now has a Wu-Tang Clan District
-
Virginia, Texas Tech prep for one last game for NCAA title
-
Islanders top Penguins 4-1 to take 3-0 series lead
-
Long Island City comes alive at 6th annual LIC Springs! street festival
-
-
Funeral held for Long Island Marine killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
-
Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits off of Long Island
-
Long Island man uses mannequin as phony passenger in HOV lane