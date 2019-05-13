Brooklyn mom says sewage leak from ceiling has created toxic hazard for her 3 kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn mom of three needs repairs in the bathroom of her New York City Housing Authority apartment, there's a steady leak of sewage from the ceiling in her Surfside Gardens home.

Teresa Page has a plastic bug and duct tape rigged up to keep smelly, yellow liquid from flooding her bathroom. She's put in for repairs with NYCHA.

“They say they couldn’t do anything until the 15th of this month, so I have to wait several more days," she said. "My kids can’t use the bathroom."

Her 7-year-old son wants to know if they'll have to move.

A NYCHA spokesperson says "staff responded May 9th after resident notified staff about a leak coming from above the apartment. Staff has since attempted to access apartments above Apt. 7F to identify source of leak, and sent notifications to residents on the affected lines to get access.Once leak is located, staff will make all necessary repairs to affected apartments, including plumbing, plastering, and painting. NYCHA prioritizes work order requests related to immediate health and safety concerns."

If you have a story, send a selfie video to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.