Westchester woman dies from injuries in Sri Lanka Easter Sunday attack

NEW YORK — A woman from Westchester has died from her injuries sustained during the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, according to her obituary.

Chelsea Decaminada succumbed to her injuries on May 4 from the April 21 suicide bomb attacks.

Decaminada was on assignment with the Office of the General Counsel when suicide bombers struck churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, killing more than 250 people. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks, carried out by a local radicalized Muslim group.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross expressed his condolences toward Decaminada’s death, admiring her devotion to public service.

“Chelsea was a talented International Program Specialist in our Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) of the Office of the General Counsel. Chelsea devoted her life to public service, and her dedication and spirit were a model for all of us at Commerce. She served her country with distinction. As we mourn her loss, we must continue to fight terrorism around the world,” he said in a statement.

Duke University’s alumni page on Instagram also mourned the loss of Decaminada, a graduate at Duke in 2015.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16th at 11:30 am at St. Joseph’s RC Church, 95 Plum Brook Road, Somers, NY.

Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Rt. 202, Somers, NY.