Rain postpones Marlins-Mets game; Aug. 5 doubleheader set

Posted 11:48 AM, May 12, 2019, by

NEW YORK— The Miami Marlins’ game at the New York Mets on Sunday was postponed because of rain, and the teams will make it up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 5.

With heavy rain falling all morning and more forecast all afternoon, the game was called off about 2½ hours before the scheduled first pitch.

Noah Syndergaard was scheduled to pitch Sunday for the Mets and will now start Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Washington. Syndergaard is 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA in eight starts.

Caleb Smith was set to pitch Sunday for the Marlins and will now start Tuesday in the opener of a two-game series against Tampa Bay. Smith is 3-0 with a 2.11 ERA in seven starts.

The Mets returned home from a 1-5 road trip in Milwaukee and San Diego and swept the abbreviated series by outscoring the Marlins 15-3. They scored eight runs in the first inning Friday night and won 4-1 on Saturday night behind seven strong innings from Jacob deGrom and back-to-back homers by rookie Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.