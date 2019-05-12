Rain postpones Marlins-Mets game; Aug. 5 doubleheader set

NEW YORK— The Miami Marlins’ game at the New York Mets on Sunday was postponed because of rain, and the teams will make it up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 5.

With heavy rain falling all morning and more forecast all afternoon, the game was called off about 2½ hours before the scheduled first pitch.

Noah Syndergaard was scheduled to pitch Sunday for the Mets and will now start Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Washington. Syndergaard is 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA in eight starts.

Caleb Smith was set to pitch Sunday for the Marlins and will now start Tuesday in the opener of a two-game series against Tampa Bay. Smith is 3-0 with a 2.11 ERA in seven starts.

The Mets returned home from a 1-5 road trip in Milwaukee and San Diego and swept the abbreviated series by outscoring the Marlins 15-3. They scored eight runs in the first inning Friday night and won 4-1 on Saturday night behind seven strong innings from Jacob deGrom and back-to-back homers by rookie Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto.