Man injured in hit-and-run during fight outside NJ strip club, police

LINDEN, N.J. — Police are searching for the driver who fled after a person was struck in front of a strip club in New Jersey early Sunday.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in front of the Cheeques Gentlemen’s Club on E. Linden Avenue, police said.

Authorities said a large fight began in front of the gentlemen’s club. During the incident, two people were assaulted by a group, cops said.

One of the victims, a 31-year-old man, was then struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to police.

He was taken to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The other victim involved in the dispute outside the club was also taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Linden authorities and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Det. Joseph Kaulfers at (908) 474-8536 or Inv. Jimmy Solano at (908) 474-8505.