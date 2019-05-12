Group of 5 slashes, robs man in Brooklyn: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the group of men wanted in connection to an assault and robbery in Brooklyn Friday evening.

A 38-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of Chestnut Street and Glenmore Avenue around 5:10 p.m. when he was approached from behind by five people, cops said.

The victim was pushed to the ground, and the group began to punch and kick him throughout his head and torso, according to police.

They forcibly removed the victim’s wallet and slashed him in the head with an unknown weapon, causing a severe laceration, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).