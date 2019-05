Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — What would you do to play a round of golf on a public course that's about to host the top golfers in the world?

With the 101st PGA Championship coming to Bethpage State Park this week, hundreds of fanatics from around the globe went to great lengths to get their shot at the famed Black Course. But with limited access to the course, coveted tee times go only to those who are willing to wait. Photojournalist Keith Lopez has the exclusive story from Long Island.