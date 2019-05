Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOXHURST, the Bronx — A fire tore through an apartment building in the Bronx Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the roof and cockloft of an apartment along Intervale Avenue near Fox Street in Foxhurst shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Video shows flames and heavy smoke coming from the building roof, with fire engines and firefighters surrounding the area.

The blaze was deemed under control around 1:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.