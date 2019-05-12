3-year-old child critically injured in Newark hit-and-run: police

NEWARK, N.J. — A 3-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in Newark Saturday morning, police said.

The child was hit by a white pick-up truck in the vicinity of Brookdale and 18th avenues in Newark around 9:45 a.m., police said.

The vehicle fled the scene, authorities said.

The child was conscious when authorities arrived on scene. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

According to authorities, the vehicle was recovered. Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

UPDATE: This story has been updated with the correction information about the child, Newark authorities initially reported the child struck was a boy.