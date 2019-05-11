UES fire that killed 86-year-old woman was ‘accidental’: FDNY

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — The fire that killed an 86-year-old woman in her Upper East Side apartment was accidental, fire officials said Saturday.

Audrey Bergensten, 86, was found within the bathroom of her apartment unit on the third floor of a five-story apartment along First Avenue between East 91st and East 92nd streets around 5:30 a.m. Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Fire officials said the blaze was caused by an electrical extension cord.

Per #FDNY Fire Marshals: Cause of the 5/10 fatal fire at 1760 1st Ave. Manhattan was accidental, electrical – extension cord. Smoke alarm present but not operational — FDNY (@FDNY) May 11, 2019

A smoke alarm was present, but not operational, fire officials said.

No other civilian injuries were reported.

The FDNY reminds everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are operable and batteries are replaced.

For more fire and life safety information, visit www.FDNYSmart.org