MTA train operator attacked in Brooklyn speaks out about transit worker safety

BROOKLYN — An MTA train conductor who was sucker punched in Brooklyn while on the job earlier this week is speaking out.

The conductor, Sandra, didn’t want to use her last name because her alleged attacker is still on the loose.

The 42-year-old conductor spoke out Friday and is calling on the MTA to do more to protect transit workers.

“I come here to transport people from one place to another, not to be assaulted,” she said at a press conference with the TWU Local 100 union Friday.

At the end of her shift Monday afternoon, Sandra was punched by a man on the F line at the Coney Island station.

“It was just so random and violent,” she said “What did I do to you?"

The Transit Workers’ Union is asking the MTA to increase police presence following several attacks on MTA workers in the recent weeks.

Last month, a train conductor was stabbed during a dispute at a Bronx subway station, and a man allegedly threw urine at two MTA employees.

Police are still looking for the man who attacked Sandra.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).