Man found shot in the head behind Bronx building: police

Posted 7:45 AM, May 11, 2019, by

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A man is dead after he was found shot in the head in the Bronx early Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 call of a man shot in the rear of a building along East 224th Street near Paulding Avenue in Williamsbridge around 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found 32-year-old Cory Mitchell lying on the ground, with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.

