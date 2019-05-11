Man flips vehicle trying to remove spider from his leg

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a man flipped his vehicle while trying remove a spider from his leg Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Alexander, N.Y. man was traveling northbound on Route 98 near Rose Road around 1:30 p.m. when he stated a spider jumped on his leg and startled him.

Deputies say the man stated he tried to get the spider off his leg which caused him to go off the road and strike an embankment causing his vehicle to flip.

No one was injured in the incident.