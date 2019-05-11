Man arrested for exposing himself to young girls in Queens: police

QUEENS — A Brooklyn man was arrested after police said he exposed himself while in his car to at least two young girls, in two separate incidents, in Queens.

Eddie Rodriguez, 42, faces charges, including stalking, luring a child to commit a crime, two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, public lewdness and second-degree harassment.

The incidents happened about a month from each other, police said.

Rodriguez allegedly pulled up in front of a 12-year-old girl with his vehicle in Corona on May 6 and asked to use her cell phone. When the victim requested her cellphone back, Rodriguez exposed himself and asked her to get into his car, police said.

Police received the report and linked the man to a similar incident that occurred in Flushing on April 4 where he allegedly pretended he was lost and exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl after borrowing her phone.

Police believe there may be more victims.

If anyone believes Rodriguez is connected to any other sex crime, call 212-267-RAPE (7273).