Long Island City comes alive at 6th annual LIC Springs! street festival

Posted 8:28 PM, May 11, 2019

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — New Yorkers took to the streets Saturday in Long Island City for the Queens neighborhood's sixth annual LIC Springs! block party and street fair.

The festival stretches four blocks and has something for everyone, from live music and delicious snacks, to pony rides, dance performances, and martial arts demonstrations.

"We're excited and it's really fun to see the whole community out having a great time, and great weather," local resident Courtney Schoenborn told PIX11 News.

"I think it's amazing," said resident Jermaine Miller. "Long Island City has come a long way from what we've known of years ago, and it's continued to change, grow, and develop. It's a great place to be," he added.

